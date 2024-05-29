A Look Back At Soap Brides Who Wore Black

Nina, All My Children Perhaps the most beautiful ceremony with a black and white theme was the storybook third wedding of Nina Cordlandt (Taylor Miller) and Cliff Warner (Peter Bergman) in December of 1986. Held at New York’s Tavern on the Green under the stars and the famous twinkle lights, it was an elegant affair, complete with a horse-drawn carriage. After two divorces, various calamaties (including a near-death experience in a snowstorm in Maine, which ended with Cliff hopping into a helicopter to chase Nina’s train), the loving couple found their way back into each other’s arms for a third union and pledged to face the rest of their lives together in front of all of their family and friends. The event was black-and-white themed, with Nina looking striking in her strapless black gown with white accents. Photo credit: ABC

Felicia Forrester, Bold and Beautiful Just as art imitates life, Felicia Forrester (Lesli Kay) chose to go full-on black widow style for her wedding to Dante Damaino (Antonio Sabato, Jr.) in June 2006 as the black shadow of Dante’s past relationship and lingering love for her sister Bridget loomed large over their nuptials. In the lead-up to the wedding, Dante's mother, Filomena, presented Felicia with an Italian lace mantilla and was taken aback when Felicia asked if she could dye it black (she granted her permission). Bridget delivered the dress (which was designed by their father, Eric) to Felicia before the ceremony, remarking, "I can honestly say Dad's never done anything like this before." But shortly before Felicia traipsed down the aisle, she caught Bridget and Dante in a passionate clinch. She kept this information to herself, but was plagued by images of them kissing as the ceremony got underway, and finally, Felicia snapped. She ranted at Bridget for her appalling behavior, tossed her black bouquet at her sister and stormed out — the wedding was off. Photo credit: Aaron Montgomery/jpistudios.com

Blackmail, black dress? That was the logic behind Sami’s choice of a black bridal gown when she was forced to marry her rapist, EJ, in order to end the longstanding vendetta between the DiMeras and the Bradys. After the rings were exchanged but before the groom could seal the deal with a kiss, three shots rang out and one bullet found its intended target landing in EJ’s back. EJ was temporarily paralyzed. Lucas confessed and was sent to prison. After the 2007 wedding fiasco, the duo would go on to wed three more times bringing their total to four. Photo credit: Paul Skipper/jpistudios.com

Amber, The Young and the Restless In September 2009, B&B’s Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) found himself in a world of trouble when he showed up in Genoa City posing as an art dealer. Secretly, he was working with Ryder Callahan, Sheila Carter’s son, to get a painting back, going so far as to frame Daniel Romalotti for murder. Deacon blackmailed Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) into marrying him by promising to keep Daniel out of jail. Amber begrudgingly agreed, out of her love for Daniel, and showed up in a wedding dress as black as her mood. Luckily, before the couple could complete their vows, Daniel showed up with something that Deacon wanted even more: the key to the safety deposit box that stored the coveted painting. The gig was up and Deacon served time in prison for his devious deeds. Photo credit: sean smith/jpistudios.com

Sam, General Hospital In September 2021, the pressure of their imminent, Maxie-planned wedding got to Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason (Steve Burton), who took off on his motorcycle and wound up at Noodle Buddha, a Chinese restaurant owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Yi, with the help of their son, Robert. The restaurant proved to be enchanting to the anxiety-ridden couple. Robert intimated that he was an ordained minister and could perform the wedding on the back terrace if they had a marriage license. Jason pulled theirs out of his back pocket. The radiant couple pledged their troth under the red paper lanterns illuminating the terrace. The bride was dressed in a black t-shirt and pants, and the groom wore a black t-shirt and leather jacket. The couple sealed the deal with a toast of red wine. Mrs. Yi insisted that red symbolized lasting happiness. Sam and Jason had a lot of explaining to do when they showed up to their wedding already married, but their loved ones celebrated with them, ditching the ceremony in favor of the reception. Photo credit: ABC/Patrick Wymore