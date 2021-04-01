A Look Back At DAYS's Young Troublemakers

Eve Donovan Originally known as Eve Baron, Shane’s surprise teenaged daughter was introduced in 1987 as a young prostitute who was harboring a secret (her paternity) and a vendetta (against Kimberly, who she blamed for her parents’ split). Seething with resentment over the stable home life Sarah Horton enjoyed, Eve stole a car and accidentally struck Sarah. She revealed the truth to Shane about their relationship and he welcomed Eve into his home, where she caused stress aplenty for a pregnant Kimberly. In 1988, Eve’s pimp, Nick Corelli, forced her back into the life, and when one of her customers got violent she called Kim, who rushed to her aid but was injured and miscarried. That same year, Eve took a shine to Frankie Brady, and spoiled his romance with Jennifer by exposing that he’d been unfaithful, and when Eve found out that a classmate who showed interest in her had made a bet with his friends about “scoring” with a hooker, she tried to take her own life by overdosing on pills. In 1989, Eve was a suspect in Nick’s death — but it turned out he was alive. In 1990, however, Nick was murdered for real, and left her a $10 million fortune — on the condition that she get married. She talked a cash-strapped Jack into a short-lived marriage of convenience in 1991, and shortly after the nups, she was booked on suspicion of Nick’s murder. She fled to Miami, but was coaxed back to town by Frankie and ultimately exonerated; the pair then moved to Africa. Photo credit: Courtesy Everett Collection

Samantha Brady While Sami’s scheming ways extended way past her 18th birthday, she racked up quite an impressive list of misdeeds as a teen. Sami was 16 when, in 1993, she was traumatized by the sight of her mother, Marlena, cheating on her dad, Roman, with John. When Marlena became pregnant, Sami tampered with the paternity test results, resulting in Roman erroneously being named the father. When her baby half sister, Belle, was born, Sami kidnapped her with the intention of putting her up for adoption, but John foiled her scheme. In 1995, Sami pressed charges against her rapist, Alan, and when he attacked her after being acquitted, she shot him in the groin. She then plied Austin, her sister Carrie’s beau, with a date-rape drug in order to get him into bed — then ruined Austin and Carrie’s would-be wedding by announcing that she was carrying the groom’s child. Sami gave birth to Will, and juggled mom duties with a relentless, underhanded effort to keep Austin and Carrie from reconciling, including feigning amnesia to keep Austin by her side. In 1997, Sami’s scheming caught up to her and her wedding to Austin came to a crashing halt when Carrie burst into the church with proof that Lucas, not Austin, was little Will’s biological father — and that Sami had known and concealed the truth. Her punishment came swiftly: Austin married Carrie instead. Photo credit: NBC