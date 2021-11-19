A look back at celebrity cameos on Y&R

Former pro wrestler/then-Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura (l.) had a sit-down with Victor (Eric Braeden) in 2000.
In 2001, Sean Bridges persuaded mega-hitmaker Lionel Richie to serenade his paramour, Jill.
In 2006, real-life Y&R fan and R&B singer Aaron Neville (l.) played himself as the headliner at the opening night of Neil and Drucilla’s (Victoria Rowell, far r., with Michael Graziadei as Daniel and Davetta Sherwood as Lily) jazz club, Indigo.
In 2007, international pop star Enrique Iglesias performed “Somebody’s Me” at Indigo.
In 2008, pop singer Katy Perry (r.) agreed to be the edgy cover girl for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) Restless Style magazine.
REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS songstress Erika Jayne (l.) played Farrah, a real estate agent, opposite her sister Bravo star Eileen Davidson (Ashley) in 2016.
While visiting Los Angeles in 2017, syndicated talk show host Hilary (Mishael Morgan, near r.) scored an interview and a selfie with her idol, Julie Chen.