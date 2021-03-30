A Look Back At B&B's Young Troublemakers

Rick Forrester Misspent Youth: As a pre-teen, Rick often quarreled with his best frenemy, C.J. Garrison; the boys even engaged in fisticuffs at Macy and Thorne’s 1995 wedding. In 1997, Rick was unhappy that his mother, Brooke, wed Grant Chambers. Just how troubled Rick really was became clear when he shot his new stepfather while in a fugue state. After, Rick sought refuge in heavy metal music and violent video games. His concerned parents sent him to therapy with Dr. James Warwick. The following year, 16-year-old Rick was seriously injured while drag-racing with C.J.. He required a kidney transplant and got one courtesy of his live-in babysitter, Amber, whom he subsequently impregnated. Rick infuriated his family when he insisted on marry- ing Amber in 1999, but they reluctantly signed consent forms enabling Rick and Amber to walk down the aisle, though Rick was only 17. Photo credit: JPI

Ambrosia “Amber” Moore Misspent Youth: A 17-year-old Amber was introduced in 1997 as a babysitter hired by Brooke to keep an eye on her kiddies, Rick and Bridget. Little did she know that Amber would steal her diamond tennis bracelet and hock it in 1998 (Rick bought the trinket back to protect Amber) and bed Brooke’s firstborn, underage Rick. Amber also had a passionate interlude with her high school buddy, singer Raymond. When Amber wound up pregnant, she wasn’t sure who the father was, but didn’t disclose this pertinent detail to Rick, who was blissfully unaware that he wasn’t the only candidate for baby daddy. Amber was thrilled when Rick married her, especially since he had taken a shine to Kimberly Fairchild. In 1999, Amber returned to her hometown to give birth. Sadly, her son was stillborn. Fearing Rick would leave her, she buried the baby’s body in the desert. Then, with the aid of her mother, Tawny, Amber took her cousin Becky’s newborn, returned with the boy to L.A., and presented him to Rick as “their” son. When Becky showed up to reclaim her son, Amber had the little lad’s telltale birthmark removed. When the truth came out, the following year, Rick was understandably furious and broke things off with Amber, securing an end to their marriage via an annulment. Photo credit: JPI