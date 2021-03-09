A LOOK BACK AT B&B CHARACTERS WHO WERE INSTITUTIONALIZED

PATIENT ID: STEPHANIE FORRESTER CASE FILE: When Stephanie was plotting to take custody of Brooke’s children early in 1996, a deluded Sheila wanted to help her “best friend” Brooke, so she researched poisons which would cause mental instability with little trace. She then covertly switched Stephanie’s calcium supplements with mercury pills. Over time, Steph’s behavior became more and more erratic, and she was committed to a psychiatric hospital. There, Stephanie lost her will to live and became nearly catatonic. Despite Eric and Ridge’s pleas to get better, it was Brooke who got through to her and convinced her to fight to get better. Psychiatrist James Warwick eventually figured out that mercury poisoning was the cause of Steph’s condition, and once the toxin was out of her system, she was released from the hospital. Freak Out: Unaware that she was being poisoned with mercury, Stephanie (Susan Flannery, l.) became unhinged, with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) being a focus of her wrath. Photo credit: CBS

PATIENT ID: SHEILA CARTER CASE FILE: Baby-switcher Sheila relocated from Genoa City to Los Angeles in 1992. After a spree of bad behavior (e.g., switching Bridget’s paternity test results) and criminal activity (holding the Forrester family at gunpoint), she tried to commit suicide by drinking poison. She survived and was sent to a prison for the criminally insane in June 1995, but was paroled in December on the condition that she continue therapy with Dr. Warwick. After trying to drown Stephanie and threatening baby Thomas’s life, Sheila was institutionalized again in July 1998. She escaped the following month, shot Stephanie and whisked her daughter, Mary, out of town. In August 2005, she turned up in Genoa City after convincing her prison pal, Sugar, to undergo plastic surgery to reshape her face in Sheila’s image and turn herself in to a psychiatric prison in California. In June 2017, she reappeared in L.A. and announced to the wary Forresters that due to the years of intense therapy she received while serving time, she was now a reformed woman and ready to make amends. Photo credit: CBS

PATIENT ID: MORGAN DEWITT CASE FILE: In February 2000, Morgan (Ridge’s ex, who Stephanie had forced to abort his child in her youth) re-entered his life and plotted to get herself pregnant again with Ridge’s baby. After lying to Ridge that Taylor okayed him inseminating her, Morgan attacked Clarke with a python and tussled with Taylor, resulting in a miscarriage, sending her over the edge. After faking Steffy’s death, kidnapping the child, imprisoning Taylor and trying to drown Stephanie, Morgan was arrested in May of 2001 and eventually ended up in an asylum. She was released at some point prior to March 2005, which is when she encountered an amnesiac Ridge and took him to Venice, Italy, where she once again schemed to get pregnant by him. Back in L.A., Sally considered hiring Morgan as a designer, but Thorne balked, convinced she was still insane and dangerous. Amber caught up to Morgan and Ridge in Italy in April, and when she was poised to call the cops, Morgan’s mother, Natalie, intervened, promising that she would get Morgan the mental help she clearly still needed. She was last seen sobbing in her mother’s arms. Photo credit: JPI