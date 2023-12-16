Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Rebecca Herbst, Mishael Morgan, Heather Tom

2023 Daytime Emmy Fashion: Women Of Style

Rebecca Herbst, Mishael Morgan, Heather Tom

Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS; Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM; razer Harrison/Getty Images

View gallery 19

From the classic little black dress to glamorous sequined gowns, the women of daytime made their beauty marks on the red carpet.

2023 Daytime Emmy Fashion: Women Of Style
1 of 19
Close gallery
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, B&B)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Romy Park (Poppy, B&B)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Laura Wright (Carly, GH)

Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM

Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , ,
Comments