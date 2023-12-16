2023 Daytime Emmy Fashion: Women Of Style

From the classic little black dress to glamorous sequined gowns, the women of daytime made their beauty marks on the red carpet.
1 of 19
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2 of 19
Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, B&B)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
3 of 19
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
4 of 19
Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
5 of 19
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
6 of 19
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
7 of 19
Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
8 of 19
Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
9 of 19
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM
10 of 19
Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
11 of 19
Romy Park (Poppy, B&B)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
12 of 19
Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
13 of 19
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
14 of 19
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
15 of 19
Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
16 of 19
Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
17 of 19
Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
18 of 19
Laura Wright (Carly, GH)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM
19 of 19
Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kimberlin Brown (Sheila, B&B)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cassandra Creech (ex-Grace, B&B)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Hayley Erin (Claire, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mary Beth Evans (Kayla, DAYS)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Sofia Mattsson (Sasha, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Mishael Morgan (Amanda, Y&R)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM
Annika Noelle (Hope, B&B)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Romy Park (Poppy, B&B)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Eden Riegel (ex-Bianca, ALL MY CHILDREN)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Heather Tom (Katie, B&B)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kelly Thiebaud (ex-Britt, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cynthia Watros (Nina, GH)
Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Laura Wright (Carly, GH)
Photo credit: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM
Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R)
Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images