Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Brook Kerr, Amelia Heinle, Jennifer Gareis

PHOTOS

2023 Daytime Emmy Fashion: Playing Peek-A-Boo

Brook Kerr, Amelia Heinle, Jennifer Gareis

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Sonja Flemming/CBS(2)

View gallery 12

Either via cutouts or sheer fabric, these ladies dared to bare on the red carpet.

2023 Daytime Emmy Fashion: Playing Peek-A-Boo
1 of 12
Close gallery
Krista Allen (Taylor, B&B)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Jennifer Gareis (Donna, B&B)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amelia Heinle (Victoria, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashley Jones (Bridget, B&B)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Brook Kerr (Portia, GH)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Allison Lanier (Summer, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kate Mansi (Kristina, GH)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brytni Sarpy (Elena, Y&R)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R)

Photo credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Lisa Yamada (Luna, B&B)

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Filed Under: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments