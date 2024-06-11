13 Of Days Of Our Lives's Most Explosive Interrupted Weddings!

Shunned by Bo (Peter Reckell), who had broken up with her to work undercover to clear Roman of murder charges, Hope (Kristen Alfonso) fell easy prey to sleazy DA Larry (Andrew Massey) and agreed to marry him on June 12, 1984. But Bo was determined to stop the ceremony. He stole a police motorcycle, raced to the church, stormed into the bride’s dressing room, and announced that he was there for the woman he loved. After Bo swept up Hope and they sped off on the motorcycle to “Holding Out for a Hero,” Howie bought the couple time by standing in for the bride. He walked down the aisle to Larry, who upon lifting the bride’s veil discovered that it was Howie, not Hope, awaiting him. His response? To slug Howie. Photo credit: NBC

Despite the fact that Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) loved Jack (Matthew Ashford), and Emilio was falling for Melissa, Jennifer and Emilio forged forward with their plans to marry on April 20, 1990. That is, until Jack stormed onto the scene dressed as fireman and carted the bride off to "safety." Jennifer quickly realized there was no fire, removed her savior’s mask, and discovered Jack beneath it. While Emilio waited for his bride, Jack took off with a protesting Jennifer on a firetruck to the tune of “Rescue Me.” Photo credit: Peter Minus

John (Drake Hogestyn) thought he was marrying Kristen on June 23, 1997, but it was actually her lookalike Susan (Eileen Davidson) posing as the bride. The truth was exposed when Laura accidentally bumped into Susan, sending her false teeth flying through the air into Vivian’s drink. Moments later, Kristen and Marlena arrived on the scene, having freed themselves from the secret room where Susan had been holding them. Marlena added to John’s dismay by rattling off Kristen’s many misdeeds and Susan confirmed them, crushing Kristen’s hopes of ever becoming Mrs. John Black. Photo credit: JPI

After months of lying and scheming, Sami (Alison Sweeney) was finally poised to marry the man she coveted, Austin. However, on September 2, 1997, her dream day turned into a nightmare when her sister, Carrie, interrupted the nuptials and revealed that Lucas, not Austin, was the father of Sami's young son, Will, providing medical proof to back up her claim. After Carrie clocked Sami in the jaw, the wedding proceeded — only this time, the bride was Austin’s true love, Carrie. Photo credit: JPI

Kate blew Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Sami’s (Alison Sweeney) September 22, 2005 nuptials sky high when she revealed that Sami had spent months masquerading as Stan, Tony’s accomplice who had wreaked havoc on many of the citizens of Salem. Kate burst into the church and strutted down the aisle dressed as Stan, and Sami fainted. After she came to, Kate shed the Stan disguise and exposed Sami’s secret. Sami tried to defend herself, but an appalled Lucas spat, “You’re dead to me." Photo credit: JPI

On November 8, 2013, Brady and Kristen’s (Eileen Davidson) wedding at St. Luke’s church imploded when Marlena hit play on what she thought was a sweet video tribute from the groom to his bride. However, crafty Victor had switched the videos, and the assembled guests watched a sex tape of Kristen and Eric (Greg Vaughan), Brady’s stepbrother and the priest officiating the ceremony. Kristen, who had drugged and raped Eric months earlier to get even with his mother, Marlena, fled the church, realizing her dreams of a future with Brady were over. Photo credit: JPI

The double wedding of Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller), and Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Paul (Christopher Sean), was abruptly stopped on September 28, 2017, when Abigail’s crazed ex Ben, aka The Necktie Killer, burst into the church. Abigail froze in fear, until she mustered the courage to punch him. Ben quickly revealed he wasn’t there for Abigail, but rather Sonny and announced that Will was alive. After Ben was carted off by the cops, the foursome tried to resume the wedding, but Sonny couldn’t continue knowing there was a chance his first husband was still out there. Photo credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com

A drugged-out Sami charged into Horton Square on August 24, 2018, warning Marlena (Deidre Hall) not to marry John or she would die. After struggling with “Susan,” Sami exposed her as Kristen, who was back from the dead and suddenly pointing a gun at Marlena. As Brady and Eric lunged for her, Kristen tossed her weapon to Sami, promising to take her to EJ if she shot John. Eric tried to grab the gun from Sami, but it went off in the scuffle and Marlena ended up taking a bullet. Instead of finishing her vows to John, the bride was rushed to the hospital. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

Desperate for revenge after Lani (Sal Stowers) shot and “killed” Stefan in the line of duty, Gabi blackmailed her into dumping Eli (Lamon Archey) at the altar on November 4, 2019. Lani had no choice, since Gabi was controlling Eli’s grandmother Julie’s new pacemaker via a cellphone app and vowed to thrust her into cardiac arrest if Lani went through with the nuptials. Lani did as instructed, running off in the middle of her wedding vows, telling Eli she didn’t love him enough to marry him and that they were over. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

It was a Valentine’s Day to forget for Gabi (Camila Banus) on February 14, 2020, when her nuptials to Eli were abruptly stopped by his ex, Lani. Emerging in a nun’s habit, Lani shed it to reveal the sexy black dress she was wearing underneath. Then she disclosed that Gabi had forced her to dump Eli months earlier by threatening to kill Julie via an app that controlled her pacemaker. JJ corroborated the story, and a furious Gabi retaliated by trying to zap Julie. Although Julie collapsed, it was all pretend, since the pacemaker had been replaced. Realizing the depths of Gabi’s wickedness, Eli dumped her, and she was arrested. Photo credit: JPI

Armed with a major revelation from a devil-possessed Marlena — the fact that Paulina (Jackée Harry) was really Lani’s biological mother and Abe (James Reynolds) wasn’t her biological father — Chanel exposed her mother as a liar during Abe and Paulina’s wedding on November 17, 2021. Although Paulina adamantly denied it, Olivia confirmed it was the truth, noting that they believed they were doing the right thing to protect Lani. Although Paulina begged Abe to finish the ceremony and discuss the matter later, he would have none of it. He walked out on his bride, and Paulina ran off in tears. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

A double wedding turned into a double disaster for Leo (Greg Rikaart, l.) and Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Xander and Gwen on April 20, 2022. Chad foiled Leo and Craig’s attempt to tie the knot by presenting Leo’s other husband, Darius Rose Cooper (also known by as the drag persona Jackie Cox), who revealed that Leo was only with Craig for his money. Meanwhile, Abigail spilled the sordid goods on Gwen, including that she knew Kristen was keeping Sarah locked away and was responsible for drugging Sarah with a double dose of a mind-altering drug. Leo and Xander both stormed off, abandoning their would-be spouses. Photo credit: XJJohnson/jpistudios.com