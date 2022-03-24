Y&R’s Vilasuso Debuts New Podcast

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, Y&R) and his wife, Kaitlin, have launched their new podcast, Making It Work, in which the couple gets candid about marriage and … how they make it work. New episodes will drop every Wednesday. “We’re officially @makingitwork !!!! 🎤 The dream of someday working with my wifey has finally come true. I’m learning so much from this pro @kaitlinvilasuso and I’m so excited to take this adventure with her and with y’all. LET’S GO!! 🔥💃🏻 #makingitwork,” Vilasuso posted on Instagram.