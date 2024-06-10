Y&R’s Michelle Stafford Clarifies Emotional Emmy Speech Moment

After her moving acceptance speech at the Daytime Emmys which was held this past Friday night on June 7, where she won the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R) took to Instagram to clarify part of what she said.

The actress posted her “need to kill this weird narrative that’s seems to be catching fire regarding the thing that I said to [Executive Producer/Head Writer] Josh Griffith on stage [when I said] ‘thank you for letting me cry in your office.’

“I usually wouldn’t give a sh*t. But I think actually sharing the story with you might be helpful to anyone who is experiencing grief,” she conitnued. “I lost a parent recently. [The actress lost her beloved stepfather, Ed Lee, last March.] It was devastating. But you must carry on with life. You go to work. You take care of your kids….And life does in fact move on. About 10 days or so after his death I had already had a meeting planned with Josh about some questions I had in my story. We were discussing a couple things and every time I talked about my character’s relationship with her children and aspects of how it would play out… this surge of emotion came over me.