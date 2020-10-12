Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott Marks Real-Life Milestone

Congratulations to Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) and husband, Ed Scott, B&B’s producer, who are celebrating 35 years of marriage today. In her book, Always Young And Restless, available now, the actress talks about meeting the love of her life. “Sometimes life is about timing, and Edward and I met at a time in our lives where the stars were aligned for us. That’s the best way to describe it!“ she wrote, adding, “Together forever. That seems to be our deal.”