Y&R’s Melody Thomas Scott Hosts Fundraising Events

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki, Y&R) will hold two fundraising events on Tuesday, August 15 to benefit the Lucille Ball Little Theatre of Jamestown. “I’ve admired Lucille Ball my entire life and am so looking forward to raising money for the Lucille Ball Little Theatre,” Scott enthused in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity to both support the arts and honor Lucy, a legendary Jamestown native who’s kept the world laughing for more than 70 years. I always enjoy spending time with my fans who have been so loyal to me and ‘Nikki’ all these years.” Holly Weston who is the board president for the theater, also weighed in, noting, “An opportunity like this has never happened before for Little Theatre. A veteran television actress who has been part of our daytime TV viewing lives for decades has reached out to us and offered to come to Jamestown and present a show and a reception — all at her own expense and with all proceeds benefitting the Lucille Ball Little Theatre. At a time when so many nonprofits are struggling with the financial aftereffects of the pandemic, we have Melody to help us through it, and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

The information for the two events is below:

“Always Young & Restless: An Evening with Melody Thomas Scott” is 7:30-9 p.m. at the Lucille Ball Little Theatre, 18 E. Second Street in Jamestown. Ticket price is $45. Scott will take the stage and reflect on her career as she shares personal photos and video clips of some of her most memorable Hollywood moments while interacting with the audience and answering their questions. Autographed copies of her memoir, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, will be available in the lobby before the event, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the theatre.

A more personal opportunity is also being offered. “The VIP Experience with Melody Thomas Scott” includes a ticket to the theatre event as well as one to a special gala reception in Melody’s honor from 9:30-11 p.m. Price for this package is $150 and is limited to just 65 tickets. After enjoying premium seating at the Lucille Ball Little Theatre, these 65 ticket holders will meet Scott one-on-one at the reception for photos and autographs. A silent auction featuring several pieces of unique memorabilia donated by Scott–including a The Young & The Restless script signed by several cast members and an iconic wardrobe item worn by her on the daytime drama–will also be part of the gala. Champagne and desserts will be served.

Theatre seating capacity is limited to 400 and only 65 tickets will be sold to the VIP Experience to guarantee every VIP guest has individual time with the Young and the Restless star.

Tickets to both events are now on sale exclusively at www.LBLTJ.com and will be held for pick up at the theatre box office the evening of the show.