Y&R’s Melissa Claire Egan Expecting Baby No. 1

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) revealed on Instagram that she and hubby, Matt Katrosar, are expecting their first child, a boy. “Very excited to share, Baby Boy Katrosar is set to arrive at the end of August💙 As happy as we are, the journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages. To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you’re not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!” The duo wed in July 2014. Congratulations to the happy couple!