Y&R’s Lauralee Bell Hosts Lifetime Special Event

To coincide with the 50th Anniversary of Y&R, Lauralee Bell (Christine) will take over the Lifetime Movie Network and its Instagram on Sunday, March 26, to share new and exclusive videos, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and art from her collection of Lifetime Movie Network movies (NIGHTMARE TENANT, MISTRESS HUNTER, THEIR KILLER AFFAIR, RUBY and PEARL IN THE MIST), which will air that day. This year, Bell will celebrate her own 40th anniversary on Y&R, the show that was created by her parents, William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell.