Y&R’s Lauralee Bell Featured In Special Episode

On November 2, Y&R will air a stand-alone episode devoted to Christine, who has been played by Lauralee Bell for over 40 years, from teen model to crusading lawyer. In this dramatic hour, the D.A. finds herself at a crossroads, both personally and professionally, and reflects on her Genoa City life, but she won’t be alone. Her best friend, Nina, comes to town, which means Tricia Cast returns, plus ex-husband Danny (Michael Damian) will be part of Christine’s emotional journey. Expect plenty of flashbacks featuring the character’s romantic partners and also her longtime rivalry with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).