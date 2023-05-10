Y&R’s Lauralee Bell Drops Another Video For Fans

In the continued celebration of Y&R’s 50th anniversary, Lauralee Bell (Christine) shot another behind-the-scenes video, this time of actors being themselves on the Crimson Lights set, which can be viewed here. The actress notes, “We had access to the set for a few quick days between scenes sometimes without lights. So if you don’t see some cast members it’s just because people weren’t in on those days but we’ll try to do these videos whenever we can to remind you how much you’re appreciated!!!!” To check out Bell’s previous video of her costars dancing for their fans, click here.