In the continued celebration of Y&R’s 50th anniversary, Lauralee Bell (Christine) shot another behind-the-scenes video, which shows her transformation into Christine and working with Conner Floyd (Chance). She captioned the video, “I’m taking you with me at #yr. Yesterday was my last day for a few weeks so I can hang with my family. 😊Love when we can show you behind the scenes!! ❤️🎬,” which you can watch here.