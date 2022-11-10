Y&R’s Kate Linder’s Charity Tea Postponed

Due to the rise of Covid cases in Canada, Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) is postponing her annual charity event, OpportuniTea, which was scheduled for December 11 in Toronto. The gathering, which also had her co-stars Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Bryton James (Devon) and Mishael Morgan (Amanda) set to attend. In a statement, the actress explained, “My castmates and I were so looking forward to seeing everyone live and in-person again next month, but we understand the need for caution so that everyone stays healthy and happy and is able to enjoy a wonderful holiday season. We look forward to seeing you in late April or early May.”