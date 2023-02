Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) will host her annual OpportuniTea to benefit the March of Dimes in Toronto, Canada on June 4. Joining the actress at Beanfield Centre, 105 Princes’ Boulevard will be Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and Brytni Sarpy (Elena). Tickets range from $125-$275 ad can be purchased here.