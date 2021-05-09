Y&R’s Karla Mosley Expecting

Karla Mosley (Amanda, Y&R) took to Instagram to announce the news that she is pregnant with her second child. The actress posted, “With deep, humble gratitude I honor all the mothers, aunts and care-giving woman healers in my life and yours. Yes. We have another addition coming around early July! Many emotions brewing, but mostly a deep and quiet gratitude.” Mosley and John Rogers welcomed a daughter, Aurora Imani, on August 17, 2018. The actress sat down with Digest recently to talk about her pregnancy and more in the issue on sale May 31. Congratulations to the happy family!