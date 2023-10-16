Y&R’s Doug Davidson Reveals Medical Emergency

On Instagram, Doug Davidson (Paul, Y&R) revealed he had a very serious reaction to contracting the most current Covid 19 strain. “As some of you are aware, I came back from the Dominican Republic with Covid,” he posted. “After three days, I had significant trouble breathing, and I’d like to give a shout out to these fine agencies who were exceptional on every level. 1st: The 911 operator, she was absolutely fantastic. 2nd The Summerland/Carpinteria, fire district and 3rd: Cottage Hospital emergency Department! Hats off to all of them. They were incredible in every regard. Thank you so much!!!” His daytime colleagues were quick to offer support. Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) posted, “Thanks to all of them who helped you! 🙏❤️ Thank God for first responders!! So appreciated!!” Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) added, “Hope you are doing much better now. So sorry you had such a hard time. Sending much love ❤️” Don Diamont (Bill, B&B; ex-Brad, Y&R) noted, “Thank God for the great care on every level! GET WELL!🙏🏻❤️” We’re wishing the actor a speedy recovery. Check out the post here.