Y&R’s Doug Davidson Cleans Out Dressing Room

Despite still being officially listed as a Y&R cast member, Doug Davidson (Paul) has cleared out his dressing room. Though Paul hasn’t been seen on screen since 2020, it has been mentioned on air in recent months that he retired as chief of police, ended his marriage with longtime love, Christine, and moved to Portugal is to be closer to his daughter Heather. Davidson, who has been playing Paul since 1978 posted, “Well, I cleaned out my dressing room a week ago Saturday, Yes it was sad for several reasons. 1. It was my home for over 40 years and it was like a ghost town. Price has left, and the new owner of TV City isn’t really keeping it up. The sets were all small and a bit tired.” Davidson is referring to the PRICE IS RIGHT game show that set up shop in 1972, one year before Y&R moved in across the hall, and has now relocated to a new studio space miles away in Glendale, CA. The actor later tweeted, “Thank you all for all the kind messages! Sending lots of love right back to you all!! And of course I’m eternally grateful to [Co-Creators] Bill and Lee Bell and CBS for EVERYTHING!”