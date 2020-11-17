Y&R’s Donny Boaz (Chance) Reveals Covid-19 Diagnosis

In a post on Instagram, Donny Boaz (Chance, Y&R) revealed that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and had to take a short break from the show. “I have a little news to share,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID 19. Thankfully, I did not have any symptoms. In following guidelines, I quarantined at home so you may not see me on Y&R for a bit. I’m happy to say I’ve returned to work and will be back on the air very soon. Thank you for your continued support.”