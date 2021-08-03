Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Y&R’s Courtney Hope and Kate Linder share their top picks for pod- casts, sitcoms, memoirs and more.

Courtney Hope (Sally)

Board Game: “[Chad Duell, Michael, GH, her fiancé, and I] got a board game called Pandemic where you have to strategize to save the world from an outbreak and we love it. We’ve played it close to 50 times already.”

Cookbook: “It’s not a cookbook, per se, but I really rely on the Medical Medium Life-Changing Foods book. I love learning about different foods, what’s healthy for you, eating by color and also intuitive eating. It’s very informative and my cookbook.”

Documentary: “I love any crime documentary, but I just watched My Octopus Teacher and that was fantastic!”

Fitness App: “I have two. One is Glo, which has Pilates, barre and yoga. I also love the Sweat app, which is more high intensity. With those two apps, I can do workouts for years. They’re great.”

Grocery Store Product: “Good & Gather Dark Chocolate Almond Butter. It tastes like Nutella. It’s delightful.”

Hulu Series: “I’ve been obsessed with THE BOLD TYPE from day one. I think it’s so well-written.”

Kitchen Gadget: “My soon-to-be father-in-law gave us this little ladybug that you scoot along the counter and it sucks up crumbs. It’s something I use every single day.”

Memoirs: “Bryan Cranston’s [ex- Douglas, LOVING] A Life in Parts, which I really enjoyed. It’s informative and funny. I also enjoyed reading Life’s Operating Manual by [director] Tom Shadyac. He had everything and then lost it all in a biking accident but it’s also hysterical.”

Netflix Series: “I love YOU with Penn Badgley [ex-Chance, Y&R].”

Online Stores: “I love Carbon38 for workout clothes, Good American for fashions and Emerson Ecologics — Wellevate is their vitamin and supplement section.”

Sitcom: “It oscillates between THE OFFICE, SEINFELD and FRIENDS. I’m a classic TV girl and those shows are hilarious.”

YouTube Channels: “I listen to Abraham Hicks. [Esther Hicks] is this spiritual girl and I follow her a lot. I majored in psychology, and there’s a You Tube channel that I find fascinating called MedCircle, which is about psychology.”

Kate Linder (Esther):

Amazon Prime Series: “THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL. It’s entertaining and a fun period show.”

Autobiography: “The Diary of Anne Frank because it was my first introduction to the Holocaust when I was a child and it should be required read- ing for every school kid.”

Board Game: “Monopoly. I’ve played it since I was a kid and still want to own Boardwalk and Park Place.”

Rom-Com: “Mamma Mia because I’ve always loved ABBA and also Garry Marshall’s Mother’s Day because I’m in it!”

Competition Show: “DANCING WITH THE STARS, I’ve always wanted to be on it. I love everything about it.”

Documentary: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is a beautiful examination of the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.”

Drama Series: “I started watching THIS IS US to keep tabs on my former Y&R castmate, Justin Hartley [ex-Adam], and I never miss it now because the show is beautifully written and acted.”

Grocery Store Product: “Bumble Bee tuna packed in water. It’s the staple in my life and always has been.”

Hulu Series: “THE HANDMAID’S TALE is riveting and the twists and turns are constantly surprising.”

Meal Delivery Service: “Freshly. com has a great variety that is always fresh and delicious, plus they’re always adding new entrees.”

Netflix Series: “THE KOMINSKY METHOD because of the incredible cast, the Hollywood realities it portrays and it’s just funny.”

Novel: “The Power of Letting Go by John Purkiss taught me to enjoy each moment and to let go of the thoughts that keep you stuck.”

Podcast: “A tie between Dishing with Digest, for obvious reasons, and Off the Red Carpet with George Pennacchio because he’s such a great interviewer.”

Reality Show: “SHARK TANK because I enjoy watching the negotiations, and it cements my belief that you should never give up.”

Self-Help Book: “The Road Less Traveled by M. Scott Peck. It’s been around a long time but I get more out of it each time I read it.”