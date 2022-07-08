Summer Camp: Loved It, Loathed It Or Skipped It?
Lanier: “I went to sleepaway drama camp two years in a row and loved it!”
Mealor: “Skipped it. I never liked to have to be told where to be and when as a kid, so summer camp and I didn’t get along. I was more of a ‘go out in the woods and be back by dark’ kind of kid.”
Sarpy: “Loved it, although I was painfully shy and played with the counselors more than kids my age.”
Lake, Ocean Or Pool?
Lanier: “All three! I love the water, but the ocean is my favorite.”
Mealor: “Ocean. Can’t beat the sound of the waves.”
Sarpy: “Ocean … no energy like it.”
Sunscreen: Forgetful Or Fanatical?
Lanier: “Always on my face. Forgetful on the rest, unfortunately.”
Mealor: “Fanatical. I’ll give up the tan to make sure I don’t get burned.”
Sarpy: “The older I get, the less forgetful I am about it.”
Favorite Summer Drink:
Lanier: “Campari and soda.”
Mealor: “Nothing like a cold beer in the hot sun.”
Sarpy: “An iced matcha latte with oat milk.”
Favorite Food To Toss On The Grill:
Lanier: “A whole fish or eggplant.”
Mealor: “Burgers. After a day in the sun and out on the water, is there anything else?”
Sarpy: “Impossible Burgers.”
Favorite Fruit:
Lanier: “A good mango, hands down.”
Mealor: “Watermelon. If it’s summertime and you choose anything but watermelon as your go-to fruit, I don’t trust you.”
Sarpy: “Mango, banana and watermelon.”
Favorite Frozen Treat:
Lanier: “Salted caramel ice cream.”
Mealor: “Anything that comes from the ice cream truck: Bomb Pops, Push Pops, Ninja Turtles [Face Bars] with gumball eyes, you name it.”
Sarpy: “Ice cream, for sure!”
Favorite Summer Sport:
Lanier: “Bike rides through Brooklyn, does that count?”
Mealor: “Is throwing a football on the beach considered a sport?”
Sarpy: “Hiking … if that’s a sport.”
Favorite Beach Activity:
Lanier: “Nothing! I’m there to relax and just be. Of course there will be swimming and reading if I have a good book.”
Mealor: “Throwing a football on the beach.”
Sarpy: “I journal and set my intentions at the beach, usually on full moons.”
Road Trip Role: Driver Or Passenger?
Lanier: “Driver. I’m a horrible backseat driver!”
Mealor: “Driver. I’ll be bored to tears if I don’t drive.”
Sarpy: “Driver. I get carsick pretty easily.”
4th Of July Fave: Picnic, Parade Or Fireworks?
Lanier: “Picnic with fireworks in the distance, perhaps? I don’t need to be in the middle of the action.”
Mealor: “After a 4th of July in the sun, fireworks end it right.”
Sarpy: “Watching fireworks from home.”
Summer Wardrobe Staple:
Lanier: “Oversized, button-down white tank, linen trousers, comfortable sandals.”
Mealor: “Sunglasses.”
Sarpy: “My Crocs Pollex are becoming a staple.”
Dream Summer Vacation Destination:
Lanier: “I really want to do a European road trip. Specifically Italy, South of France and Portugal. There’s so much I haven’t seen over there.”
Mealor: “Australia, but then that would be a dream winter destination, wouldn’t it?”
Sarpy: “South of France.”