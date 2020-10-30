Y&R Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Favorite Scary Movie

Dominic: “The Ring. I’ve never been a horror film guy because I think they’re cheesy, but that one was freaky.”

Grimes: “Poltergeist.”

Vilasuso: “The Invitation. I’m a little biased since I’m in it.”

Best Candy

Dominic: “I loved finding Kit Kats and chewy SweeTARTS in my trick-or-treat bag.”

Grimes: “Junior Mints.”

Vilasuso: “Reese’s.”

Worst Candy

Dominic: “Candy corn. I don’t even know why that stuff exists. It should be outlawed.”

Grimes: “Bit-O-Honey or anything with nuts.”

Vilasuso: “Anything coconut related.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Dominic: “Pumpkin cheesecake.”

Grimes: “Pumpkin pie.”

Vilasuso: “Pie.”

Spookiest Sound

Dominic: “Cats sounding like crying babies. The first time I heard it, I was terrified.”

Grimes: “ ‘Tiptoe Through The Tulips’ by Tiny Tim.”

Vilasuso: “My kid running into our room in the middle of the night.”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Dominic: “I used to have a big ’fro, and I went out as Lenny Kravitz. I couldn’t tell you how many people I fooled.”

Grimes: “Princess Amidala.”

Vilasuso: “Freddy Krueger. Gotta love that glove.”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Dominic: “Obscure. I’ve always been last-minute with costumes and will throw one together. I like watching people do a double take when I walk by.”

Grimes: “More obscure.”

Vilasuso: “I’ve always gone obscure, it’s a conversation piece.”

Buy A Costume Or Make One?

Dominic: “I like coming up with my own. Everyone tends to look the same style when you buy costumes.”

Grimes: “Make one!”

Vilasuso: “Buy.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Dominic: “Go to one, I don’t want to clean up.”

Grimes: “Host a party, who wants to leave their house? Not me.”

Vilasuso: “Go to one.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Dominic: “Sign me up. The last one I went to was in Pennsylvania and after going through it, you took a hayride. They gave you paintball guns to shoot at the zombies. It was amazing.”

Grimes: “Sign me up!”

Vilasuso: “Sign me up.”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Dominic: “Yes, do it!”

Grimes: “Yep, love ’em!”

Vilasuso: “Nay. They’re already scared and they don’t like it.”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Dominic: “Yay! I love them, especially when they’re well-done.”

Grimes: “A big yay!”

Vilasuso: “Yay!”