Y&R Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Favorite Scary Movie
Dominic: “The Ring. I’ve never been a horror film guy because I think they’re cheesy, but that one was freaky.”
Grimes: “Poltergeist.”
Vilasuso: “The Invitation. I’m a little biased since I’m in it.”
Best Candy
Dominic: “I loved finding Kit Kats and chewy SweeTARTS in my trick-or-treat bag.”
Grimes: “Junior Mints.”
Vilasuso: “Reese’s.”
Worst Candy
Dominic: “Candy corn. I don’t even know why that stuff exists. It should be outlawed.”
Grimes: “Bit-O-Honey or anything with nuts.”
Vilasuso: “Anything coconut related.”
Favorite Pumpkin Dish
Dominic: “Pumpkin cheesecake.”
Grimes: “Pumpkin pie.”
Vilasuso: “Pie.”
Spookiest Sound
Dominic: “Cats sounding like crying babies. The first time I heard it, I was terrified.”
Grimes: “ ‘Tiptoe Through The Tulips’ by Tiny Tim.”
Vilasuso: “My kid running into our room in the middle of the night.”
My Best Halloween Costume Ever
Dominic: “I used to have a big ’fro, and I went out as Lenny Kravitz. I couldn’t tell you how many people I fooled.”
Grimes: “Princess Amidala.”
Vilasuso: “Freddy Krueger. Gotta love that glove.”
Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?
Dominic: “Obscure. I’ve always been last-minute with costumes and will throw one together. I like watching people do a double take when I walk by.”
Grimes: “More obscure.”
Vilasuso: “I’ve always gone obscure, it’s a conversation piece.”
Buy A Costume Or Make One?
Dominic: “I like coming up with my own. Everyone tends to look the same style when you buy costumes.”
Grimes: “Make one!”
Vilasuso: “Buy.”
Host A Party Or Go To One?
Dominic: “Go to one, I don’t want to clean up.”
Grimes: “Host a party, who wants to leave their house? Not me.”
Vilasuso: “Go to one.”
Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?
Dominic: “Sign me up. The last one I went to was in Pennsylvania and after going through it, you took a hayride. They gave you paintball guns to shoot at the zombies. It was amazing.”
Grimes: “Sign me up!”
Vilasuso: “Sign me up.”
Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Dominic: “Yes, do it!”
Grimes: “Yep, love ’em!”
Vilasuso: “Nay. They’re already scared and they don’t like it.”
Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Dominic: “Yay! I love them, especially when they’re well-done.”
Grimes: “A big yay!”
Vilasuso: “Yay!”