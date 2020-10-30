INTERVIEW

Y&R Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Favorite Scary Movie

Dominic:The Ring. I’ve never been a horror film guy because I think they’re cheesy, but that one was freaky.”

Grimes:Poltergeist.”

Vilasuso:The Invitation. I’m a little biased since I’m in it.”

Best Candy

Dominic: “I loved finding Kit Kats and chewy SweeTARTS in my trick-or-treat bag.”

Grimes: “Junior Mints.”

Vilasuso: “Reese’s.”

Worst Candy

Dominic: “Candy corn. I don’t even know why that stuff exists. It should be outlawed.”

Grimes: “Bit-O-Honey or anything with nuts.”

Vilasuso: “Anything coconut related.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Dominic: “Pumpkin cheesecake.”

Grimes: “Pumpkin pie.”

Vilasuso: “Pie.”

Spookiest Sound

Dominic: “Cats sounding like crying babies. The first time I heard it, I was terrified.”

Grimes: “ ‘Tiptoe Through The Tulips’ by Tiny Tim.”

Vilasuso: “My kid running into our room in the middle of the night.”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Dominic: “I used to have a big ’fro, and I went out as Lenny Kravitz. I couldn’t tell you how many people I fooled.”

Grimes: “Princess Amidala.”

Vilasuso: “Freddy Krueger. Gotta love that glove.”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Dominic: “Obscure. I’ve always been last-minute with costumes and will throw one together. I like watching people do a double take when I walk by.”

Grimes: “More obscure.”

Vilasuso: “I’ve always gone obscure, it’s a conversation piece.”

Buy A Costume Or Make One?

Dominic: “I like coming up with my own. Everyone tends to look the same style when you buy costumes.”

Grimes: “Make one!”

Vilasuso: “Buy.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Dominic: “Go to one, I don’t want to clean up.”

Grimes: “Host a party, who wants to leave their house? Not me.”

Vilasuso: “Go to one.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Dominic: “Sign me up. The last one I went to was in Pennsylvania and after going through it, you took a hayride. They gave you paintball guns to shoot at the zombies. It was amazing.”

Grimes: “Sign me up!”

Vilasuso: “Sign me up.”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Dominic: “Yes, do it!”

Grimes: “Yep, love ’em!”

Vilasuso: “Nay. They’re already scared and they don’t like it.”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Dominic: “Yay! I love them, especially when they’re well-done.”

Grimes: “A big yay!”

Vilasuso: “Yay!”

