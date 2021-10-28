Y&R Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

The Trick-Or-Treaters: Rory Gibson (Noah), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Christel Khalil (Lily)
Favorite Scary Movie
Gibson: “The Shining.”
Heinle: “A Nightmare on Elm Street. It’s because of this one that I don’t watch scary movies anymore.”
Khalil: “The Exorcism of Emily Rose.”
Best Candy
Gibson: “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.”
Heinle: “Candy corn. It grosses out everyone else but I love it.”
Khalil: “Snickers.”
Worst Candy
Gibson: “Black licorice.”
Heinle: “Skittles. I know, I’m weird. I also think black licorice is disgusting.”
Khalil: “Candy corn.”
Favorite Pumpkin Dish
Gibson: “Pumpkin pie.”
Heinle: “Good old-fashioned pumpkin pie with lots of whipped cream.”
Khalil: “Pumpkin bread.”
Spookiest Sound
Gibson: “Scratching.”
Heinle: “Creepy whispering.”
Khalil: “Footsteps.”
My Best Halloween Costume Ever
Gibson: “Couples costume with my girlfriend; she was a jug of milk and I was a box of Cap’n Crunch.”
Heinle: “A witch costume my mom made for me when I was a kid.”
Khalil: “Zombie Viking!”
Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?
Gibson: “Obscure is more fun.”
Heinle: “Instantly recognizable. When I make a costume, I don’t like putting too much effort into it.”
Khalil: “Recognizable.”
Buy A Costume Or Make One?
Gibson: “Make one.”
Heinle: “I love making costumes for the kids.”
Khalil: “Buy one.”
Host A Party Or Go To One?
Gibson: “Host a party.”
Heinle: “Go to one, always. No fuss.”
Khalil: “Go to one.”
Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?
Gibson: “Sign me up!”
Heinle: “Sign me up! We went to Disneyland recently and the Haunted Mansion was so much fun.”
Khalil: “Sign me up!”
Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Gibson: “Yay!”
Heinle: “Absolutely! Pets in costumes are cuter than kids in costumes.”
Khalil: “Yay!”
Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?
Gibson: “Yay!”
Heinle: “I guess they’re cute, but Thad [Luckinbill, ex-J.T.] isn’t into them. He likes to do his own thing.”
Khalil: “Yay!”