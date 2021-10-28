Y&R Stars Weigh In On All Things Halloween

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Trick-Or-Treaters: Rory Gibson (Noah), Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and Christel Khalil (Lily)

Favorite Scary Movie

Gibson: “The Shining.”

Heinle: “A Nightmare on Elm Street. It’s because of this one that I don’t watch scary movies anymore.”

Khalil: “The Exorcism of Emily Rose.”

Best Candy

Gibson: “Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.”

Heinle: “Candy corn. It grosses out everyone else but I love it.”

Khalil: “Snickers.”

Worst Candy

Gibson: “Black licorice.”

Heinle: “Skittles. I know, I’m weird. I also think black licorice is disgusting.”

Khalil: “Candy corn.”

Favorite Pumpkin Dish

Gibson: “Pumpkin pie.”

Heinle: “Good old-fashioned pumpkin pie with lots of whipped cream.”

Khalil: “Pumpkin bread.”

Spookiest Sound

Gibson: “Scratching.”

Heinle: “Creepy whispering.”

Khalil: “Footsteps.”

My Best Halloween Costume Ever

Gibson: “Couples costume with my girlfriend; she was a jug of milk and I was a box of Cap’n Crunch.”

Heinle: “A witch costume my mom made for me when I was a kid.”

Khalil: “Zombie Viking!”

Costume Philosophy: Instantly Recognizable Or More Obscure?

Gibson: “Obscure is more fun.”

Heinle: “Instantly recognizable. When I make a costume, I don’t like putting too much effort into it.”

Khalil: “Recognizable.”

Buy A Costume Or Make One?

Gibson: “Make one.”

Heinle: “I love making costumes for the kids.”

Khalil: “Buy one.”

Host A Party Or Go To One?

Gibson: “Host a party.”

Heinle: “Go to one, always. No fuss.”

Khalil: “Go to one.”

Haunted Houses: Sign Me Up Or Skip ’Em?

Gibson: “Sign me up!”

Heinle: “Sign me up! We went to Disneyland recently and the Haunted Mansion was so much fun.”

Khalil: “Sign me up!”

Pets In Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Gibson: “Yay!”

Heinle: “Absolutely! Pets in costumes are cuter than kids in costumes.”

Khalil: “Yay!”

Couples Costumes: Yay Or Nay?

Gibson: “Yay!”

Heinle: “I guess they’re cute, but Thad [Luckinbill, ex-J.T.] isn’t into them. He likes to do his own thing.”

Khalil: “Yay!”