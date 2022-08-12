Y&R Star Honored

Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) was recently named the Honorary Colonel of the Hollywood American Legion Post 43, in observance of the actress’s history of volunteer work with the organization. “I will never forget being able to share this honor with stars such as Rita Hayworth, Lana Turner, Marilyn Monroe, Ginger Rogers, and countless others,” marvels Linder. “I would like to thank Commander Jeff Daly, Past Commander Jennifer Campbell, and Honorary Colonel Jane Austin, who I know had a lot to do with me being named Honorary Colonel. I would like to thank the members and veterans of Hollywood Post 43. Thank you for your service has a whole new meaning for me now and forever!”