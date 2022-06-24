Hot on the heels of Lead Actor nominee Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) testing positive for Covid comes word from Supporting Actress nominee, Melissa Ordway (Abby), that she has, too. The duo had been in Monaco for the 61st Monte Carlo Television Festival. On Instagram, she posted, “It has always been a dream of mine to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award and to bring my parents to the show. It was about to come true, until I tested positive for Covid yesterday afternoon. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to celebrate with everyone on Friday. I’ve cried lots of tears. Thankfully, I’m asymptomatic. I’m super grateful no one in our home is sick. What a blessing. To my Daytime community, have the best time. Wish I could be there but I’ll be watching from home and cheering on all of the nominees!” To see her full statement, click here. Co-star Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) posted, “We love you so much girl!!! There will be MANY nominations in your future. This ain’t a one-shot thing.” B&B’s Ashley Jones (Bridget) added, “Oh Mel!!!!! I am so mad for you!! Ughhhh. Sending you so much love, my talented friend. Cheering for you.” Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) wrote, “Baaaaabe! My heart breaks. I am SO SO SORRY. Love you”

