Y&R Faves Weigh In On Valentine’s Day

The Romantics: Rory Gibson (Noah), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Jordi Vilasuso (Rey)

Flowers Or Candy?

Gibson: “Candy, but it’s close.”

Morgan: “Candy! Flowers don’t taste as good and they die.”

Stafford: “Both, but only if the chocolate is dark.”

Vilasuso: “Flowers for the lady. Candy for the kiddies.”

Candles Or Fireplace?

Gibson: “Candles are more romantic.”

Morgan: “That’s hard, can I say both?”

Stafford: “Fireplace!”

Vilasuso: “Fireplace roaring like the fire in my heart.”

Champagne Or Caviar?

Gibson: “Champagne, but that’s only because my lady hates caviar.”

Morgan: “Champagne goes with everything!”

Stafford: “Champagne.”

Vilasuso: “Champagne. Fish eggs don’t really scream romance en la casa.”

What’s On The Menu At Your Dream Romantic Dinner?

Gibson: “Chocolate tres leches cake. So, so good.”

Morgan: “Definitely chocolate in some form or another.”

Stafford: “Oy … whatever he picks.”

Vilasuso: “Lobster mashed potatoes. Need I say more?”

Moonlit Stroll Or Watching The Sunrise?

Gibson: “Both!”

Morgan: “Moonlit stroll.”

Stafford: “Ugh … neither.”

Vilasuso: “Sleep is a primary ingredient for romance, so moonlit stroll.”

Homemade Card Or Store-Bought Card?

Gibson: “Homemade, the effort is

appreciated.”

Morgan: “Homemade feels more sentimental.”

Stafford: “Homemade.”

Vilasuso: “The store-bought will just ease you into all the sentiment, so start with that, then let your heart explode.”

Favorite Love Song?

Gibson: “ ‘Summer Night o8’ by Justin Nozuka.”

Morgan: “ ‘All My Life’ by K-Ci & JoJo.”

Stafford: “Don’t have one.”

Vilasuso: “ ‘Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover’ by Sophie B. Hawkins.”

Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Gibson: “Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. THAT ’70’S SHOW was the first show I ever loved, and Mila was the first girl I ever had a crush on.”

Morgan: “Beyoncé and Jay-Z; talk about a power couple.”

Stafford: “None of them.”

Vilasuso: “Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.”

Favorite Romantic Comedy?

Gibson: “So many … The Holiday, Failure to Launch, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, to name a few.”

Morgan: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Kate Hudson kills me in that movie. She’s hilarious!”

Stafford: “Heaven Can Wait.”

Vilasuso: “40-Year-Old Virgin.”

Favorite Screen Lovebirds?

Gibson: “Hercules and Megara.”

Morgan: “Fitz and Olivia from SCANDAL. Their chemistry is still burned in my memory.”

Stafford: “[Spencer] Tracy and [Katharine] Hepburn.”

Vilasuso: “ ‘Niktor’ on Y&R.”

Online Dating: Yay Or Nay?

Gibson: “I’ve been in a relationship since I was 16, so I have zero knowledge on that stuff. But it seems like it works for some people!”

Morgan: “Yay. I think it’s necessary during these crazy times and whatever works, right?”

Stafford: “No.”

Vilasuso: “Nay to the swipe!”

Best Advice For Singles?

Gibson: “ ‘Be you, don’t get discouraged, and you’ll attract the vibe you give!’ Or something like that [laughs].”

Morgan: “ ‘Love yourself and love will find you.’ ”

Stafford: “ ‘Enjoy your life and love it.’ ”

Vilasuso: “ ‘Relationships take work, so you’re going to have to dig in.’ And by the way, it’s worth it!”