Y&R Faves Weigh In On Valentine’s Day

The Romantics: Rory Gibson (Noah), Mishael Morgan (Amanda), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) and Jordi Vilasuso (Rey)
Flowers Or Candy?
Gibson: “Candy, but it’s close.”
Morgan: “Candy! Flowers don’t taste as good and they die.”
Stafford: “Both, but only if the chocolate is dark.”
Vilasuso: “Flowers for the lady. Candy for the kiddies.”
Candles Or Fireplace?
Gibson: “Candles are more romantic.”
Morgan: “That’s hard, can I say both?”
Stafford: “Fireplace!”
Vilasuso: “Fireplace roaring like the fire in my heart.”
Champagne Or Caviar?
Gibson: “Champagne, but that’s only because my lady hates caviar.”
Morgan: “Champagne goes with everything!”
Stafford: “Champagne.”
Vilasuso: “Champagne. Fish eggs don’t really scream romance en la casa.”
What’s On The Menu At Your Dream Romantic Dinner?
Gibson: “Chocolate tres leches cake. So, so good.”
Morgan: “Definitely chocolate in some form or another.”
Stafford: “Oy … whatever he picks.”
Vilasuso: “Lobster mashed potatoes. Need I say more?”
Moonlit Stroll Or Watching The Sunrise?
Gibson: “Both!”
Morgan: “Moonlit stroll.”
Stafford: “Ugh … neither.”
Vilasuso: “Sleep is a primary ingredient for romance, so moonlit stroll.”
Homemade Card Or Store-Bought Card?
Gibson: “Homemade, the effort is
appreciated.”
Morgan: “Homemade feels more sentimental.”
Stafford: “Homemade.”
Vilasuso: “The store-bought will just ease you into all the sentiment, so start with that, then let your heart explode.”
Favorite Love Song?
Gibson: “ ‘Summer Night o8’ by Justin Nozuka.”
Morgan: “ ‘All My Life’ by K-Ci & JoJo.”
Stafford: “Don’t have one.”
Vilasuso: “ ‘Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover’ by Sophie B. Hawkins.”
Favorite Celebrity Couple?
Gibson: “Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. THAT ’70’S SHOW was the first show I ever loved, and Mila was the first girl I ever had a crush on.”
Morgan: “Beyoncé and Jay-Z; talk about a power couple.”
Stafford: “None of them.”
Vilasuso: “Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.”
Favorite Romantic Comedy?
Gibson: “So many … The Holiday, Failure to Launch, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, to name a few.”
Morgan: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. Kate Hudson kills me in that movie. She’s hilarious!”
Stafford: “Heaven Can Wait.”
Vilasuso: “40-Year-Old Virgin.”
Favorite Screen Lovebirds?
Gibson: “Hercules and Megara.”
Morgan: “Fitz and Olivia from SCANDAL. Their chemistry is still burned in my memory.”
Stafford: “[Spencer] Tracy and [Katharine] Hepburn.”
Vilasuso: “ ‘Niktor’ on Y&R.”
Online Dating: Yay Or Nay?
Gibson: “I’ve been in a relationship since I was 16, so I have zero knowledge on that stuff. But it seems like it works for some people!”
Morgan: “Yay. I think it’s necessary during these crazy times and whatever works, right?”
Stafford: “No.”
Vilasuso: “Nay to the swipe!”
Best Advice For Singles?
Gibson: “ ‘Be you, don’t get discouraged, and you’ll attract the vibe you give!’ Or something like that [laughs].”
Morgan: “ ‘Love yourself and love will find you.’ ”
Stafford: “ ‘Enjoy your life and love it.’ ”
Vilasuso: “ ‘Relationships take work, so you’re going to have to dig in.’ And by the way, it’s worth it!”