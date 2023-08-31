1. What was the name of Victor’s (Eric Braeden) biological father, who was played by George Kennedy?

a) Alan Miller

b) Albert Miller

c) Alfred Miller

d) Matt Miller

2. Match the sister duos to their common lover.

a) Abby and Victoria i) Brad

b) Amanda and Hilary ii) Devon

c) Ashley and Traci iii) Lance

d) Leslie and Lorie iv) Stitch

3. True Or False: There is no biological connection between Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

4. Name Paul’s three siblings.

5. Which of these characters was not conceived via artificial insemination?

a) Abby

b) Dominic

c) Kyle

d) Nate

6. True or false: Christine has no siblings.

7. Match the characters to their twin:

a) Cane i) Caleb

b) Daisy ii) Cassie

c) Mariah iii) Charlie

d) Mattie iv) Ryder

8. What was the profession of Chloe’s deadbeat dad, Tiny?

a) Bus driver

b) Plumber

c) Restaurant manager

d) Security guard

9. Who illegally adopted Lucy Romalotti, the biological daughter of Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Daisy?

a) Billy and Victoria

b) Chloe and Kevin

c) Daniel and Abby

d) Phyllis and Nick

10. How many living grandchildren does Jill have?

11. Who was responsible for changing Summer’s (then-Hunter King) paternity test so that everyone thought Jack (Peter Bergman, near r.) and not Nick (Joshua Morrow) was her bio dad?

a) Ashley

b) Patty

c) Phyllis

d) Sharon

12. Who is Victor and Nikki’s oldest biological grandchild?

