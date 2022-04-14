1 – Current actor who won Daytime Emmys for playing two different characters: Camryn Grimes as Cassie (Outstanding Younger Actress, 2000) and Mariah (Outstanding Supporting Actress, 2018)

3 – Current cast members whose spouse appeared on another daytime soap: Robert Newman (Ashland; wife Britt Helfer was LOVING’s Lily); Melissa Ordway (Abby; hubby Justin Gaston was DAYS’s Ben); Susan Walters (Diane; husband Linden Ashby was Curtis on LOVING)

4 – Current actors who reclaimed their role after it was recast: Eileen Davidson (Ashley), Christel Khalil (Lily), Michelle Stafford (Phyllis), Walters

4 – Current characters who have had amnesia: Adam, Ashley, Nick, Victor

5 – Current cast members who have played multiple roles: Peter Bergman (Jack/Marco), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren/Sarah), Grimes, Mishael Morgan (Amanda/Hilary), Stafford (Phyllis/Sheila)

6 – Invalid or annulled marriages under Victor’s belt: to Diane, Leanna, Meggie, Nikki, Sharon (twice)

7 – Current characters who were introduced within the last five years: Allie, Amanda, Ashland, Elena, Rey, Sally, Tessa

7 – Current cast members who were born outside of the United States: Bergman (Cuba), Eric Braeden (Victor, Germany), Bregman (Germany), Sean Dominic (Nate, Spain), Morgan (Trinidad), Jason Thompson (Billy, Canada), Kelsey Wang (Allie, China)

9 – Current characters who have also appeared on B&B: Abby, Ashley, Christine, Gloria, Jack, Lauren, Sally, Traci, Victor

10 – Current characters who are grandparents: Ashley, Diane, Esther, Gloria, Jack, Jill, Nikki, Nina, Phyllis and Victor

13 – Number of current characters born on screen: Abby, Adam, Billy, Chance, Chloe, Faith, Kyle, Lily, Moses, Nick, Noah, Summer, Victoria

14 – Current characters who’ve slept with more than one member of the same family: Billy (Phyllis and Summer), Chelsea (Adam and Nick), Chloe (Chance and Ronan), Devon (Hilary and Amanda), Diane (Victor and Nick), Elena (Devon and Nate), Gloria (Will and Jeffrey), Jack (Lauren and Jill), Jill (Jack and John), Nick (Phyllis and Avery), Phyllis (Jack and Billy), Sharon (Adam, Nick and Victor), Summer (Kyle and Theo), Tessa (Noah and Mariah)

18 – Current characters with a niece or nephew: Abby, Adam, Ashley, Billy, Christine, Devon, Jill, Kevin, Kyle, Lauren, Lily, Michael, Moses, Nick, Rey, Summer, Traci, Victoria

21 – Current cast members who appeared on another soap: Bergman (ex-Cliff, ALL MY CHILDREN), Bregman (ex-Donna, DAYS), Sharon Case (Sharon, ex-Debbie, AS THE WORLD TURNS; ex-Dawn, GH), Tricia Cast (Nina, ex-Christy, SANTA BARBARA), Judith Chapman (Gloria, ex-Diana, DAYS et al), Davidson (ex-Kristen, DAYS et al), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, ex-Annie, AMC), Amelia Heinle (Victoria, ex-Mia, AMC; ex-Steffi, THE CITY/LOVING), Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, ex-Margaux, GH; ex-Frankie/Maggie, AMC), Courtney Hope (Sally; ex-Sally, B&B), Hunter King (ex-Adriana, HOLLYWOOD HEIGHTS), Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael, ex-Kirk, ATWT), Newman (ex-Josh, GUIDING LIGHT), Ordway (ex-Chloe, HH), Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Leo, DAYS), Brytni Sarpy (Elena, ex-Valerie, GH), Stafford (ex-Nina, GH), Thompson (ex-Patrick, GH), Jordi Vilasuso (Rey, ex-Dario, DAYS; ex-Tony, GL), Walters (ex-Lorna, LOVING), Jess Walton (Jill, ex-Kelly, CAPITOL)

22 – Current characters who have been played by more than one actor: Abby, Adam, Ashland, Ashley, Billy, Chance, Chloe, Diane, Faith, Jack, Jill, Kyle, Lily, Moses, Nate, Nick, Nikki, Noah, Sharon, Phyllis, Summer and Victoria

23 – Number of Daytime Emmy nominations racked up by Bergman, which also includes his role as AMC’s Cliff

12, 333 – The episode number slated to air the day this issue goes on sale (April 4, 2022)