Y&R Alums Justin Hartley And Sofia Pernas: Married!

Y&R alums Justin Hartley (ex-Adam et al) and Sofia Pernas (ex-Marisa) have tied the knot, reports People.com. The newlyweds, who went public with their romance on New Year’s Eve with photos on their respective social media accounts, attended the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards last night, where they sported wedding rings. This is the third marriage for Hartley, who was previously married to Chrishell Stause (Jordan, DAYS et al) and Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS et al), with whom he shares 16-year-old Isabella. For more, click here. Congratulations to the happy couple!