Y&R Alum Welcomes Daughter

Jason Canela (ex-Arturo, Y&R) became a father to a daughter on February 10. “Words cannot describe this feeling,” the actor posted on Instagram. “Thank you @janaarc for being so divinely strong, watching you give birth to our Jovie Rose just the way we envisioned was nothing short of a miraculous blessing ✨❤️ thank you to all of our friends and family that have showered us with so much love these last 9 months. I can’t wait to just be there for every single moment of my baby girls life, thank you God for it all!”