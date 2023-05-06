Y&R Alum Reacts To Series Cancellation

Shemar Moore, who returns to Y&R this Monday, May 8 for a one-day appearance as Malcolm, is reacting to the news of his CBS hit shot, S.W.A.T. The network canceled the show yesterday after six seasons. Shemar posted a video on his Instagram, saying, “I got sunglasses on cuz I’m a little bit sad. I’m a lot of bit sad. We got canceled, S.W.A.T., S.W.A.T. got canceled. It makes no sense. Look up the articles, read the articles. We are the best shows at Friday night at 8 for CBS. The last two years we have been killing it, us and the fire show…the fire show that comes on right after us, and respect to those brothers and sisters. We’ve done nothing wrong. We did everything that was asked for. And let me tell the truth. We’re diverse. Did you know I am the only African American male lead on network TV? Not streaming, not cable, network television … NCIS: LA, LL Cool J, Chris O’ Donnell, respect. Much respect. LL wasn’t no. 1. Chris O’Donnell was. But LL is a beast, don’t get it twisted, don’t mix my words. Since 2017 there are females, Angela Bassett. Look at them up. I am the only African American male lead. Let’s get beyond me. S.W.A.T. is the most diverse show on CBS. CBS when I got hired to be Hondo on S.W.A.T., was getting a lot of flack for lack of diversity. If I post this and I think I might, I will get in a lot of trouble with CBS because I’m calling them out cuz’ they’ve been wonderful to me for 26 out of my 29-year career. But to abruptly get told that you’re canceled when you led us to believe last week and the week before that … that we would have some semblance of a season 7 to at least say goodbye, if not continue, and to abruptly be told you’re done…now there’s a lot of politics, a lot of things called licensing, a lot of you won’t understand what that means…its all about money, y’all. They said we’re canceling, but guess what I don’t think we’re done. CBS is either gonna wake up and realize they made a mistake. Sony is gonna do their math and realize that this is not the right move. I hope we can have a kumbaya and come back together and continue this show because its a good time for families across the world. If it is the end life will go on, I’m not worried about me. I care about my family, my crew, the writers, the producers, the caterers, the wardrobe, the sound miters, the teamsters, the construction crew ..that’s a whole lot of people who are abruptly being told you that don’t matter, sorry, thank you for your services. Good luck in finding a new job. To me that’s not okay.” The series finale will air on Friday, May 19.