Y&R Alum James Hyde Pays Tribute To His Late Brother

James Hyde, who played Jeremy Stark on YOUNG AND RESTLESS and Sam Bennett on PASSIONS, revealed to his Instagram followers that he lost his brother Tuesday morning.

“My brother Tom passed away early this morning,” he wrote. “He was in hospice care and his son Dustyn said he passed peacefully. Tom was Father, Grandfather, Army Veteran and a great brother to me. Love you Tom your now with Mom and Dad!! Rest in Peace ..God Bless You . ❤️”

Friends in the daytime community have been sharing their condolences, including Cameron Mathison (Drew, GENERAL HOSPITAL), former PASSIONS co-star Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald), Tracey Bregman (Lauren, Y&R), Sean Dominic (Nate Hastings, Y&R), and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers, Y&R).

Soap Opera Digest sends our condolences as well.