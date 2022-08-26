Y&R Alum Engaged

Donny Boaz (ex-Chance, Y&R) shared on Instagram that he is engaged to Nicole Henderson. He posted, “I’d like to wish a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my fiancé, @_nicole_henderson_ Wow. Time flies, Boo. A lot has changed in the past year. We bought a house together, we have a garden, 15 chickens, a cat, a dog and BK. 😉 I love you with my whole heart. I look forward to celebrating your next 70+ bdays with you as my Mrs. I appreciate you and all of your love, support and patience as we strive to grow together and be on ‘the same page.’ ”