YOUNG & RESTLESS To Air Vintage Episode On Thanksgiving

Y&R has dug into the vault for the vintage episode it will air on Thursday, November 23. In lieu of an original show on Thanksgiving, the series will rebroadcast an hour that originally aired on February 4, 1993 and features Victor receiving a surprise visit from Eve Howard (mother of newly returned Cole); Traci confronting Lauren about her affair with Brad; Michael covering his tracks; Gina playing matchmaker for Ryan and Nina; and Nikki helping Victoria mend a broken heart. Y&R will return with new episodes on Monday.