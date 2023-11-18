YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Michael Damian Previews Christmas Movie

Michael Damian (Danny) is getting into the holiday spirit with two Christmas-themed projects, including a new movie, A PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ, which is set to ar on the Great American Family Network on Sunday, November 19. Damian directed the flick and co-wrote it his wife, Janeen. Explains Damian, “It’s about a young woman, Emma [played by Jen Lilley, ex-Theresa, DAYS], who’s an accountant and feeling stuck in her life. This talented dancer, Leo, played by Matthew Morrison [ex-Adam, AS THE WORLD TURNS] from GLEE, is contacted by his former choreographer, and he wants Leo to dance in the Yuletide Pro Dance Competition in Paris. The only problem: Leo doesn’t have a partner, until he runs into Emma and they hit it off. He invites her to be his dance partner and he becomes her mentor.”

The movie was shot on location in Paris (“The most romantic city in the world,” Damian beams) last summer, even though it’s supposed to take place during chilly December. “Believe it or not, there was actually a cold snap that hit Paris and along with some Hollywood magic it all looked very Christmas-y ,” reports Damian. “We also decorated in front of the Eiffel Tower and the Alexander Bridge, so everything looked really festive. There’s lots of music and dancing, including this MGM-like musical number that was done on a football field-length of a cobblestone street.”

In addition to the other roles he played in the making of A PARIS CHRISTMAS WALTZ, Damian wrote and recorded titled “Christmas Time Is Here’,” which will be featured in the movie. The single is from his new album, Michael Damian Christmas Album. “There is original material as well as seven reimagined classics, like a French version of ‘Jingle Bells’,” he shares. “ ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ can be found on Spotify now and the rest of the album will be up this weekend.”