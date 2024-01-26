YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Jordi Vilasuso Asks For Prayers For Hospitalized Baby

In a joint post on Instagram, Jordi Vilasuso (ex-Rey, YOUNG AND RESTLESS; ex-Griffin, ALL MY CHILDREN et al) and his wife, Kaitlin, asked for prayers for their baby girl, Lucy Noelle, whose birth they announced on January 6. “Ah friends,” began the message, “we come to you coveting your prayers yet again. I feel like all I do is ask you all for prayers or thank you for prayers.. I suppose that is just the season we’re in right now. We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital w/ difficulty breathing. Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung. I am still struggling to believe this as I type. Please please pray with us for miraculous healing for Lucy’s precious little body. We love her so much and just want her home and happy and in our arms.”

Their friends in the daytime community were quick to offer messages of support. “Sending endless prayers and love your way,” wrote Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, Y&R). Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R) posted, “Sending you all and Lucy so much love and all our prayers!!!!” Jason Thompson (Billy, Y&R) commented, “Hang in there, buddy. Sending love to you and your beautiful baby.” Vincent Irizarry (ex-David, AMC et al) wrote, “Dear, dear Kaitlin and Jordi, you have my prayers. I prayed for sweet, innocent Lucy the moment I read this post earlier today and will continue to do so on her behalf, as well as for you both and your other precious daughters. My heart goes out to you all during this very challenging time.” Lauralee Bell (Christine, Y&R) assured, “Many many prayers will be said each day!” Doug Davidson (Paul, Y&R) offered, “Heavenly Father, watch with us over your child Lucy, and grant that she may be restored to that perfect health which it is yours alone to give; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.” “All my love and prayers for Lucy,” Bryton James (Devon, Y&R) posted. “Lisa and I have your family in our thoughts. All my best brother,” wrote Eric Martsolf (Brady, DAYS). “Sending you guys all the love, thoughts and prayers,” Darin Brooks (Wyatt, B&B) chimed in. Michelle Stafford (Phyllis, Y&R), Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren, Y&R) and Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan, Y&R et al) were among the other actors who sent their prayers and well-wishes to the family.