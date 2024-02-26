YOUNG AND RESTLESS's Hayley Erin (Claire) On Her High-Wattage Co-Stars

Hayley Erin has been found herself right at home playing the role of traumatized Claire on Y&R and counts herself lucky to have such daytime luminaries as her scene partners. “I couldn’t enjoy working with Colleen [Zenk, Jordan] more,” Erin enthuses. “She is just such a joy and I’m so flattered and honored about the caliber of the actors I’ve been sharing scenes with since I got here. It’s something that I’m so grateful for and I really enjoy so much. So, I’m very lucky and getting to do all of the crazy, wacky, fun, wild scenes that I’ve had with Colleen, I feel like we’ve really built something. I hope people are enjoying it. And then the more down-to-earth stuff I’ve gotten to do with Amelia [Heinle, Victoria] and J. Eddie [Peck, Cole] has been very rewarding.” That would be her soap parents Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and J. Eddie Peck (Cole). “I’ve never met anyone so nice in my life,” she says of Peck. “You meet him and you’re like, ‘Oh, surely this is an act. He can’t be that nice.’ Then you get to know him more and he’s actually nicer than I thought! He’s so lovely. And Amelia is really wonderful to work with and also just wonderful to be around. I enjoy her company so much. I’m very glad that we’re all in this together. We’ve got some really great scenes coming up and I am really excited for people to see where it all goes.”

Bonded For Life: Erin considers herself lucky to be the Genoa City daughter of Amelia Heinle (Victoria) and J. Eddie Peck (Cole).