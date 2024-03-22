YOUNG AND RESTLESS Recasts Harrison!

Y&R’s new Harrison, Redding Munsell.

Kellen Enriquez, the pint-size actor who originated the role of Kyle’s son, Harrison, in 2021, is exiting the show and has been replaced by Redding Munsell.

Harrison joined the Genoa City ranks at the age of three, with the introductions of his mother, Tara Locke, and her husband, Ashland Locke. Soon, it was revealed that Kyle was actually the tot’s bio dad. Ashley and Tara divorced, and she went to prison for embezzlement. Ashland and Kyle shared custody of Harrison until Locke died in 2022. Summer stepped in as her stepson’s mother figure and even though she and Kyle are now divorced, she remains committed to her raising Harrison.

Harrison’s latest portrayer is also set to star in Hurricanna along with A Martinez (ex-Cruz, SANTA BARBARA et al) and Michael Nouri (ex-Caleb, ALL MY CHILDREN et al). Munsell will be first seen in the role on April 12.

Kellen Enriguez as Harrison in 2021 in a scene with Michael Mealor (Kyle) and Elizabeth Leiner (ex-Tara).