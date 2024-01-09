YOUNG AND RESTLESS Alum Welcomes Baby No. 2

Y&R alum Kelli Goss (ex-Courtney) shared on social media that she and attorney husband Justin Wilmers have welcomed their second child, joining firstborn son Wade, who was born on July 21, 2022. New addition Ozzy Rhode made his debut on January 4, measured 20 inches and weighed in at 7 lbs., 5 oz. The proud mom posted, “We have another beautiful healthy perfect baby boy (!!!) in the household! We welcomed our little Zizi and Wade’s new best friend on Thursday and everyone is recovering well and are as healthy as can be. It’s been blowing our minds and putting our hearts at ease to watch our two little guys together and see their completely pure and automatic love for each other. Here’s to boy life and raising them together come hell or high water! Ozzy, you were exactly what we needed. We love you to the moon and back.”

Congratulations to the happy family!