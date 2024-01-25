YOUNG AND RESTLESS Alum To Become A First-Time Dad

Chris McKenna (ex-Mark, YOUNG AND RESTLESS; ex-Joey, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and his wife, Lovisa Jansson McKenna, who got engaged at Christmastime in 2020 and eloped during the pandemic, shared big news on social media: They are expecting their first child! On Instagram, McKenna posted, “My amazing wife and (the less amazing) I have been waiting to announce this. We’re very excited. Baby McKenna coming this summer.” He included is a video of the couple finding out if they would be welcoming a son or daughter by popping a gender-reveal balloon. Although he stated they would be tickled pink with becoming parents to a baby girl, he pointed out, “This last generation of McKennas have produced only girls and we don’t have that many chances left if we expect the name to continue.” Lovisa then pricked the large balloon, which produced a flurry of blue confetti. “The McKenna name lives on!” he cheered. “Feel free to suggest boy baby names,” McKenna subsequently posted on X (formerly Twitter), teasing, “As of now I’m thinking ‘Quizard’… #babynames.”

