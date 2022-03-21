Joshua Morrow (Nick)

“Cammie is a one-in-a-billion human, easily one of my favorites on this earth. She’s the perfect amount of quirky, the perfect amount of hysterical and an absolute slayer of scenes on our show. One of the finest actors who has ever graced our stages. An incredible talent from day one. I am so proud of the young woman that she is and so excited for her future with her husband-to-be. I love her to pieces and she knows without question, if she ever needs me — it doesn’t matter what it is — how big or small, that she should probably look elsewhere as I will undoubtedly be way too busy to help her [laughs]. She will always be li’l freckled-face freak.”

Sharon Case (Sharon)

“Happy anniversary, Camryn! I can’t believe it’s been so many years! Here’s to 25 more!”

Eric Braeden (Victor)

“Camryn, you are a wonderful actress. Congratulations on 25 years!”

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki)

“We adore our precious Cammie! We are so grateful to have her back in the thick of all the drama Genoa City has to offer. I will never forget how impressed we were with her incredible talent when, at 7 years old, she stepped out of a school bus and into the snow, making her first imprint with Y&R. She was a natural, born to perform at even that young age. We enjoyed watching over her during her youth and then teenaged years. Then, out of the blue, Cassie became a victim of our writers and, bam!, she died in a car accident. All of us Newmans who were in her last scenes in a hospital bed were personally devastated and all tears shed were uncontrollable and as real as it gets. How thrilled we were when she returned to us as a lovely young woman, so beautiful and poised. We love her as our own but are proud to share her with the world. Congratulations, my Cammie. You deserve all of your continued success!”

Amelia Heinle (Victoria)

“My very first days on Y&R, I remember little girl Cam, and now she’s all grown up! Congratulations on all of your years! It’s quite an accomplishment!”

Peter Bergman (Jack)

“As a child actor, she sparkled, she dazzled us all … and she broke our hearts. As an adult actor, her work is so honest, so organic, so raw. Some people were born to be actors and Camryn is a shining example of that. And Y&R is so lucky to have her. Congratulations, Cammie, on all you’ve brought to the show for 25 years!”

Mishael Morgan (Amanda, ex-Hilary)

“I will always look back on the days when you were my — I mean Hilary’s — ‘gofer’ with fondness. Hilary may have had a love-hate relationship with Mariah, but for me, it was all love, babe! It has been such a joy working with you, laughing with you, crying with you, strangling you and tripping you. But it has been even more special being your friend. I have watched you grow into this incredible woman on and off set, and I am so happy for you and all of your accomplishments. You are so deserving. A huge congratulation on your 25th anniversary. Love you, girl!”

Jason Thompson: (Billy)

“I would consider Camryn one of the most trusted actors I’ve watched work. Everything she does is not only great, but it’s human. And she always finds a way to make it surprising, even when you know what’s coming.”

Melissa Ordway (Abby)

“Congratulations, Camryn! So thankful to get to work with you and call you a friend! You are so talented, kind and generous!”

Eileen Davidson (Ashley)

“Cammie is always a bright light on set. She’s beautiful, intelligent and obviously so talented. She’s also hilarious! Congratulations, Cammie!

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe)

“Congrats, Cammie, on 25 years! What an incredible milestone. Your talent and love for your craft has always shined through your performances. Y&R is so lucky to have an actress like you!”

Greg Rikaart (Kevin, Y&R)

“Happy anniversary, Cammie! You’re like a fine wine, if wine was capable of some really great acting. Congratulations and here’s to the next 25!”

Cait Fairbanks (Tessa)

“It’s been an honor to work with such a legend and great friend! When she’s not making the audience laugh, she’s making them cry. Congratulations on such an amazing body of work! Happy 25th Anniversary!”

Rory Gibson (Noah)

“We were saying which two Harry Potter characters combined each of us would be. Cait [Fairbanks, Tessa] said I was Cedric Diggory mixed with Ron Weasley. You insisted I was Cedric Diggory mixed with Sirius Black. It was the greatest compliment of my life. Love you, Cammie!”

Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea)

“Cammie is such a talent. I wish we got to work together more! And that hair. I want her hair!”

Kate Linder (Esther)

“Cammie, I remember your first day 25 years ago and was happy to be there that day, and I was thrilled to have watched you win your first [Daytime] Emmy Award. So happy that I have been able to work with you for these last 25 years and look forward to working with you for the next 25 years. Congratulations!”

Christian J. LeBlanc (Michael)

“Camryn has been an inspiration to me since I met her as a little girl. Even then she was a fierce actress who, with the guidance of her family, in particular her grandmother, faced the wild vicissitudes of this career with a grace and poise way beyond her years. To bear witness to her coming into her own as such an accomplished artist and a most excellent human has been a gift. Je t’adore, mon amie.”

Brytni Sarpy (Elena)

“Camryn is one of the most effortless and brilliant actresses I’ve ever worked with. She has tackled and can tackle everything that comes her way on stage … It’s no wonder she’s already a legacy actress at such a young age! Happy anniversary, Cam!

Bryton James (Devon)

“Camryn is a treasure that this show is forever lucky to have. Her talent is only matched by her incredible heart and sense of humor.”

Jordi Vilasuso (Rey)

“So happy for you, Cammie! Not only did you just get engaged but celebrating 25 years on Y&R? What an accomplishment!”