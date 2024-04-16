Why Canada Got A Different GENERAL HOSPITAL Episode

Online fans of GENERAL HOSPITAL, especially those on X (formerly Twitter), were curious why fans in Canada were posting about things they weren’t seeing here in the United States. Well, it turns out there was a very good reason for that — human error.

There was a mix-up and Canada ended up airing Wednesday’s episode. But our friends up north will not miss out on anything because tomorrow, they will get the Tuesday episode, while the U.S. will get the regularly scheduled Wednesday episode.

That means by Thursday, everyone will be watching the same scheduled episode of GH.