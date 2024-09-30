What Happened On Drake Hogestyn’s Final Days of Our Lives Episode

Grand Gestures: On Drake Hogestyn’s last episode on DAYS, John counseled his troubled grandson, Tate (Leo Howard).

Although they weren’t aware of it at the time, Days of our Lives viewers watched Drake Hogestyn’s final performance as John Black on September 9, 2024. Because DAYS shoots so far in advance, the beloved actor, who passed away on September 28, one day shy of his 71st birthday, filmed his last show on February 16.

The Family Man

The episode included a touching series of scenes between John and his grandson, Tate, as well as one last moment with his son, Brady.

At the penthouse, Tate revealed he’d told Holly that Eric was the hit-and-run driver that killed her father, Daniel, not realizing that she hadn’t already known the truth. John implored him not to be so hard on himself, noting that Holly was bound to have found out eventually. Knowing Eric was in town to support Brady, John phoned him to give him a head’s up but was unable to reach his stepson.

Tate explained that he and Holly had fought about him standing by Brady, who had been arrested for Sarah’s hit-and-run. While Tate knew what his dad had seemingly done was terrible, he couldn’t turn his back on him. John expressed that he understood where Tate was coming from and felt the same way. John also wondered if there could be more to the accident. “In the meantime, don’t feel guilty about standing by your father,” urged John. “You love him no matter what, just like I do. There is nothing he could do in this world that would ever make me stop loving him. For the record, Tate, the same goes for you, kiddo.”

Grandfather and son sat down and watched a baseball game together, but Tate couldn’t get his mind off Holly. John suggested Tate check in with her, so he sent her a text. Moments later ,Brady arrived home and told his shocked family that the charges against him had been dropped for lack of evidence. Tate smiled and John reached out to hug Brady, patting him on the back for what would be the last time.

Meanwhile, Hogestyn’s final scenes with longtime leading lady Deidre Hall, who portrays Marlena, aired on September 5. Albeit short, they embodied the love and loyalty between the DAYS supercouple. After John phoned family members to inform them of the situation with Brady, Marlena assured him that they would get through this trying time together and the pair embraced. “Thanks, I needed that,” said John. “I needed that, too,” responded Marlena. Then John announced it was time to go visit Brady, who at that point was still in police custody. He kissed his wife and left.

At press time, there is no word from the show regarding DAYS’s plans to address Hogestyn’s on-screen absence, or if his passing will be written into the storyline. However, one thing is for certain: Hogestyn’s last warm family moments as John on DAYS couldn’t have been more befitting for the man who was all about family in real life.

For a photo retrospective of Hogestyn’s life and career, click here.