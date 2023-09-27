WGA Strike To End At Midnight

In a unanimous vote, the WGAE Council and WGAE Board have agreed to end the writers’ strike effective at midnight, after approving the tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers writers’ strike that the guild struck on Sunday. The membership of both guilds will vote to ratify the agreement between October 2 and October 9, but the council and board also authorized writers to return to work during the ratification process, as of 12:01 a.m. PT/3:01 a.m. ET. The strike began on May 2.