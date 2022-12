What is your favorite activity to do with your daughters? “Just spending time together. It doesn’t matter what we do.”

What is your idea of a perfect date night? “Beef, wine and a movie.”

What is your favorite comfort food? “Beer.”

What is your favorite season and why? “Fall, because I can ride my motorcycle and I don’t get sweaty with my helmet on.”

What’s a place you’ve always wanted to visit but haven’t yet? “THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS.”