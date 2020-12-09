We Hit Martha Madison With Some Seriously Silly Questions

Would you hire Belle to be a server in one of your restaurants? “As a last resort. During Covid, probably.”

Who is Belle’s favorite sibling and why? “Favorite sibling is Brady. Probably because he’s been there for her the most and hasn’t tried to ruin her life at any point.”

You now live in Dallas. Would you join THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DALLAS if asked? “It depends on what they offered. Everybody has a price.”

What famous person would you love to be seated next to on a flight from Los Angeles to Texas? “Michelle Obama. And I would just fan-girl and ask a million questions.”

If you could play Belle on a prime-time legal show, past or present, which would it be? “I’m obsessed with LAW & ORDER and I would kill to be on that show, so I would be the new DA on LAW & ORDER: SVU.”

If you could relive one day of your life, what would it be? “The day [daughter] Charley was born. Best day of my life. I didn’t know it at the time. If I could go back and relive it knowing what it actually was, I think that would be amazing.”

What concert are you most embarrassed to admit you attended? “When I was probably 35 years old, I ended up at a Neil Diamond concert at the Staples Center with my husband and one of his guy friends. It was so fun and it was so exciting. There were people in sequins everywhere. Nobody in the audience was under 60 until I looked two rows over and saw Ari Zucker [Nicole] and Kyle Lowder [ex-Brady/ Rex].”

What item in Belle’s wardrobe would you most want to borrow and which would you most like to burn? “I would like to burn every empire waist shirt I’ve ever worn on the show. And there’s this beautiful coat that Belle wears close to Christmas that I would love to have and I’ve already asked but I don’t think I’ll get to keep it.”